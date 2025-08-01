Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kiara Morales, 49th Wing Chapel NET analyst supervisor, left, speaks to Danny Houze, Home Depot store manager, about her team’s Big Give project during the closing ceremony at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. The Casa Big Give allows Airmen from the 49th Wing to select different projects that help revitalize the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)