Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ken Atwell, 16th Training Squadron student affairs superintendent, gives a presentation of his team's project during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. This year for the Big Give, alongside the 16th TRS, 15 other teams participated in providing support for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)