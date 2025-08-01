Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give [Image 11 of 19]

    Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

    ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ken Atwell, 16th Training Squadron student affairs superintendent, gives a presentation of his team's project during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. This year for the Big Give, alongside the 16th TRS, 15 other teams participated in providing support for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 19:30
    Photo ID: 9247263
    VIRIN: 250805-F-WJ136-1025
    Resolution: 6229x4153
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    community
    2025CasaBigGive
    BigGive2025

