Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

Members from the 29th Attack Squadron accept a check for the Large Team category during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. Team Holloman members contributed to various community projects, including painting, landscaping, power washing, cleaning, renovating, and building new furniture, among other tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)