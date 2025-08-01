Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 16th Training Squadron accept a check for winning the People’s Choice category during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. Since it was started, the Big Give has seen members of Team Holloman give back to the local communities in the form of over 150,000 volunteer hours and has helped save and or donate over $2.2 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)