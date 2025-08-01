Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

16th Training Squadron members share their presentations to Team Holloman members during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. Team Holloman members contributed to various community projects, including painting, landscaping, power washing, cleaning, renovating, and building new furniture, among other tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)