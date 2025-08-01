Team Holloman and community members pose for a photo during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. Since it was started, the Big Give has seen members of Team Holloman give back to the local communities in the form of over 150,000 volunteer hours and has helped save and or donate over $2.2 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9247270
|VIRIN:
|250805-F-WJ136-1184
|Resolution:
|7162x4775
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give
