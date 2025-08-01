Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Holloman and community members gather during the closing 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. Teams that participate in the Casa Big Give not only help out in Alamogordo, but they also completed projects in Cloudcroft and Ruidoso, New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)