Team Holloman and community members gather during the closing 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. Teams that participate in the Casa Big Give not only help out in Alamogordo, but they also completed projects in Cloudcroft and Ruidoso, New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9247262
|VIRIN:
|250805-F-WJ136-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give
