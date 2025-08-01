Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brandon Burling, Casa Auto Group general manager, gets ready to announce the Large Team category during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. The Casa Big Give allows Airmen from the 49th Wing to select different projects that help revitalize the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)