Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

Members from the 49th Maintenance Operations flight accept a check for the Small Team category during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. Since the Casa Big Give was established, Airmen have helped save the local community millions of dollars on renovations and restorations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)