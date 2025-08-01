Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give [Image 13 of 19]

    Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

    ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing Commander, gives a speech during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. This year alone, members of Team Holloman put in over 2,500 volunteer hours and helped save and or donate over $88,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 19:30
    Photo ID: 9247265
    VIRIN: 250805-F-WJ136-1155
    Resolution: 6161x4107
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

    TAGS

    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    community
    2025CasaBigGive
    BigGive2025

