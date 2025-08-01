Holloman Airmen participate in the 2025 Casa Big Give

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing Commander, gives a speech during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Casa Big Give at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2025. This year alone, members of Team Holloman put in over 2,500 volunteer hours and helped save and or donate over $88,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)