374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander poses for a photo with members of the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. Yokota’s mikoshi was repaired after a few weeks of work by the 374 CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)