374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tadashi Kushima, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron finish carpenter, drills a hole inside a wooden plank at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2025. Yokota’s mikoshi found its temporary home in the Passenger Terminal in 2020, where it remained for four years while the Fussa Tanabata Festival was canceled due to COVID-19. After five years, it is set to make its re-debut in 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)