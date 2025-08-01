Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Tadashi Kushima, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron finish carpenter, drills a hole inside a wooden plank at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2025. Yokota's mikoshi found its temporary home in the Passenger Terminal in 2020, where it remained for four years while the Fussa Tanabata Festival was canceled due to COVID-19. After five years, it is set to make its re-debut in 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 22:13
    Photo ID: 9240770
    VIRIN: 250701-F-PJ020-1053
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fussa City
    374 AW
    374 CES
    leadership
    community
    festival

