374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years

Shotaro Takeuchi, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron finish carpenter, measures the length of a sawhorse at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2025. Sawhorses are used to support the mikoshi when it is not being carried by people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)