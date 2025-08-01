Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years [Image 6 of 13]

    374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A golden plate with the Japanese name for Yokota is displayed on top of a mikoshi at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. Mikoshi are supported by four large poles and are typically carried by 20-25 people at a time through a specific route with multiple breaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 22:13
    Photo ID: 9240771
    VIRIN: 250709-F-PJ020-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 904.03 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years

    TAGS

    Fussa City
    374 AW
    374 CES
    leadership
    community
    festival

