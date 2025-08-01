A golden plate with the Japanese name for Yokota is displayed on top of a mikoshi at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. Mikoshi are supported by four large poles and are typically carried by 20-25 people at a time through a specific route with multiple breaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
This work, 374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years
