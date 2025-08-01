374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – After five years in the making, Yokota’s mikoshi will return to the streets of Fussa City during the Fussa Tanabata Festival on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.



A “mikoshi,” or portable shrine, is an object of significant importance in Japanese festival culture. It is supported by four large poles and is typically carried by 20-25 people at a time through a specific route with multiple breaks.



“Mikoshi are used to transport gods residing in shrines, known as the ‘divine palanquin,’” said Shotaro Takeuchi, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron finish carpenter. “The act of carrying a mikoshi enhances the sense of unity among the local people and plays an important role in building community.”



Yokota’s mikoshi found its temporary home in the 730th Air Mobility Squadron’s Passenger Terminal in 2020, where it remained for four years while the Fussa Tanabata Festival was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2024 the festival returned, but it was discovered that multiple parts crucial to safely carrying the Mikoshi were misplaced, leading to the base’s cancellation in participation.



Enter 2025, where a small team of craftsmen led by Shotaro from 374 CES took on the task of repairing the mikoshi.



“[Repairing the] shrine is a really special job for carpenters,” said Natalie Kuri, 374 CES heavy repair group analyst. “Only a few people can fix that.”



Shotaro has been working in CES for seven years, and has been woodworking for 40 years. These repairs are hardly his only feat though, as Shotaro has also spearheaded the creation of the 374 CES emblem as well as the newest 374 Airlift Wing emblem that currently resides at the front of the wing headquarters building.



“Even while he’s super busy and doing all this stuff, he still helps out the Airmen,” said Senior Airman Chloe Fant, 374 CES structural apprentice. “All the Airmen look up to him.”



Repairs were completed in late July 2025, with Shotaro’s team receiving an official commendation from 374 AW commander Col. Richard McElhaney.



Most of all though, Shotaro is simply happy to create.



“Creation is my passion,” Shotaro said. “[And] this is my dream.”



More than 60 volunteers from units across Yokota Air Base are set to debut on the streets of Fussa City for the Fussa Tanabata Festival this Friday afternoon, Aug. 8.

