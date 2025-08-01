374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hikaru Okabe, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron paint section foreman, fastens a Tori gate to a mikoshi at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. Mikoshi are supported by four large poles and are typically carried by 20-25 people at a time through a specific route with multiple breaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)