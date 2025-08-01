Yuki Saito, 374th Airlift Wing community relations specialist, and Shotaro Takeuchi, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron finish carpenter, discuss mikoshi specifications at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2025. Yokota’s mikoshi was repaired after a few weeks of work by the 374 CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years
