374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with Shotaro Takeuchi, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron finish carpenter, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. Yokota’s mikoshi found its temporary home in the 730th Air Mobility Squadron Passenger Terminal in 2020, where it remained for four years while the Fussa Tanabata Festival was canceled due to COVID-19. After five years, it is set to make its re-debut in 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)