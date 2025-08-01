374 CES revives Yokota mikoshi after 5 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tadashi Kushima, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron finish carpenter, paints the roof of a mikoshi at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. Together with other members of the structures team, they repaired the mikoshi by repainting it, replacing aging parts and adding necessary materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)