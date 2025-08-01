Makin Island Flight Deck Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Austin Montalvo, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jherre Paul Salvado, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), use a thermal imaging camera on the flight deck during an aviation fire drill, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)