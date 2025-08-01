Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jeremy Neufeldt, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Salem, Oregon, fires a M18 service pistol during a live-fire qualification, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9240548
|VIRIN:
|250801-N-EI127-1283
|Resolution:
|5183x3702
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Hometown:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island M18 Service Pistol Requalification [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.