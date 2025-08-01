Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Main Space Fire Drill [Image 4 of 13]

    Makin Island Main Space Fire Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Lt. j. g. Marisa Casimates, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Rockville, Maryland, center, directs Sailors participating in a main space fire drill, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)

