Makin Island Flight Deck Drills

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), fight a simulated fire during an aviation fire drill on the flight deck, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)