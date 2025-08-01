Makin Island Main Space Fire Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Dyenah Ariola, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Tarlac, Philippines, dons firefighting gear while participating in a main space fire drill, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)