    Makin Island Flight Deck Drills [Image 11 of 13]

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Jherre Paul Salvado, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), uses a thermal imaging camera on the flight deck during an aviation fire drill, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    Fire Drill
    USN
    MKI
    Flight Deck

