Makin Island M18 Service Pistol Requalification

Gunners Mate 2nd Class Brycen Felix, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Phoenix, Arizona, tallies the score on a target following a live-fire qualification of the M18 service pistol, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9240545
|VIRIN:
|250801-N-EI127-1015
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
