Makin Island M18 Service Pistol Requalification

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Corey Vinson, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, fires the M18 service pistol during a live-fire qualification, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)
|08.01.2025
|08.05.2025 19:42
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
