Makin Island Main Space Fire Drill

Damage Controlman Fireman Lilly Rejda, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Fresno, California, center, assists in the donning of firefighting gear for Sailors participating in a main space fire drill, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)