    Makin Island M18 Service Pistol Requalification [Image 6 of 13]

    Makin Island M18 Service Pistol Requalification

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) participate in a live-fire qualification of the M18 service pistol, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 19:42
    Photo ID: 9240546
    VIRIN: 250801-N-EI127-1071
    Resolution: 6049x4321
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island M18 Service Pistol Requalification [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

