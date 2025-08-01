Makin Island M18 Service Pistol Requalification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) participate in a live-fire qualification of the M18 service pistol, Aug. 1, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)