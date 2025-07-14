USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During the joint symposium hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED) and Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) from July 2-3, 2025, Michael Nyenhuis, Chief of South Area Program Branch, Programs and Project Management Division, USACE – FED, presented Mr. Choo, Sang Ung, Project Manager, a certificate of appreciation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)