    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 9 of 10]

    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    During the joint symposium hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED) and Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) from July 2-3, 2025, Michael Nyenhuis, Chief of South Area Program Branch, Programs and Project Management Division, USACE – FED, presented Mr. Choo, Sang Ung, Project Manager, a certificate of appreciation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 9224213
    VIRIN: 250703-A-QR280-1011
    Resolution: 3396x2266
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 10 of 10], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    SYMPOSIUM
    MND-DIA
    Pacific Ocean Division (POD)
    USACEFED
    construction
    USACE

