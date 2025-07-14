During the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, each attendee, like Ms. Kim, Su Lim, project manager, MND-DIA, was asked to introduce themselves to build a rapport between the two to enhance collaboration and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 20:16
|Photo ID:
|9224204
|VIRIN:
|250702-D-CQ138-4471
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
This work, USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 10 of 10], by Monique Freemon