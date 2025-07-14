USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, each attendee, like Ms. Kim, Su Lim, project manager, MND-DIA, was asked to introduce themselves to build a rapport between the two to enhance collaboration and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)