USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

During the joint symposium hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED) and Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA), the agencies discussed many processes from a Korean and American perspective July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. A prominent topic was how quality is measured and defend based on these perspectives. Soon No, Quality Assurance Branch Chief, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District said, “Quality is not an accident, we have to earn it.” (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 20:16
|Photo ID:
|9224207
|VIRIN:
|250703-A-QR280-1015
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
