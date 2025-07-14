USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During the joint symposium hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED) and Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA), the agencies discussed many processes from a Korean and American perspective July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. A prominent topic was how quality is measured and defend based on these perspectives. Soon No, Quality Assurance Branch Chief, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District said, “Quality is not an accident, we have to earn it.” (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)