Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    During the joint symposium hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED) and Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA), the agencies discussed many processes from a Korean and American perspective July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. A prominent topic was how quality is measured and defend based on these perspectives. Soon No, Quality Assurance Branch Chief, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District said, “Quality is not an accident, we have to earn it.” (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 9224207
    VIRIN: 250703-A-QR280-1015
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 10 of 10], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day workshop at Camp Humphreys
    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys
    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys
    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys
    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys
    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys
    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys
    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys
    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys
    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download