USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day workshop at Camp Humphreys

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and the Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted a joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Song, Du Young, Project Manager, MND-DIA, amongst other attendees, engaged in open conversations about engineering and constructions practices, processes and laws from a Korean and American perspective. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
