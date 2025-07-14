USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day workshop at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and the Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted a joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Song, Du Young, Project Manager, MND-DIA, amongst other attendees, engaged in open conversations about engineering and constructions practices, processes and laws from a Korean and American perspective. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)