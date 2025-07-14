Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted a joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Representatives from FED and MND-DIA such as Mr. Eom, Yong Seop, Project Manager (left), and Mr. Choo, Sang Ung, Project Manager, MND-DIA, engaged in an open dialogue to have a robust awareness of each other’s roles, responsibilities, capabilities and constraints. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    This work, USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 10 of 10], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

