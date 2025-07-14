USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Ji, Seung Hyun and Jamie Hagio, deputy chief and Chief of Construction Division respectively, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), spearheaded the planning for the joint symposium with the Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Ji stated the purpose for the event was to enhance a “mutual understanding and effective communication” for both entities, which will “foster successful execution of host-nation funded programs.” (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)