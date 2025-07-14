Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 10 of 10]

    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Mr. Ji, Seung Hyun and Jamie Hagio, deputy chief and Chief of Construction Division respectively, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), spearheaded the planning for the joint symposium with the Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Ji stated the purpose for the event was to enhance a “mutual understanding and effective communication” for both entities, which will “foster successful execution of host-nation funded programs.” (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 20:16
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
