Mr. Ji, Seung Hyun and Jamie Hagio, deputy chief and Chief of Construction Division respectively, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), spearheaded the planning for the joint symposium with the Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Ji stated the purpose for the event was to enhance a “mutual understanding and effective communication” for both entities, which will “foster successful execution of host-nation funded programs.” (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 20:16
|Photo ID:
|9224215
|VIRIN:
|250702-D-CQ138-8799
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 10 of 10], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.