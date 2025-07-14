USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED) and Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted a joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The purpose for the symposium was to gain a better understanding of FED’s and MND-DIA’s processes in engineering and construction. Towards the end of the first day, Daniel Foltz, Deputy Chief Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED), said, “I appreciate the increase of understanding on my end, I’ve learned a lot.” (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)