USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED), pictured with Yohan An, Public Affairs specialist, who served as an interpreter during the joint symposium hosted by USACE – FED and Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) perspectives July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. They agencies discussed many processes from a Korean and American perspective. A prominent topic was how quality is measured and defended based on these. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)