Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED), pictured with Yohan An, Public Affairs specialist, who served as an interpreter during the joint symposium hosted by USACE – FED and Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) perspectives July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. They agencies discussed many processes from a Korean and American perspective. A prominent topic was how quality is measured and defended based on these. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 20:16
|Photo ID:
|9224210
|VIRIN:
|250703-A-QR280-1013
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 10 of 10], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.