USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted a joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Amongst attendees were Col. Cho, In Pyo, USFK Program Division Chief, MND-DIA, and 1st Lt. Kim, Sul, interpreter, MND-DIA. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)