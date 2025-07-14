Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 10]

    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted a joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Amongst attendees were Col. Cho, In Pyo, USFK Program Division Chief, MND-DIA, and 1st Lt. Kim, Sul, interpreter, MND-DIA. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 9224198
    VIRIN: 250702-D-CQ138-5805
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
