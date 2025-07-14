USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted a joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Amongst attendees were Col. Cho, In Pyo, USFK Program Division Chief, MND-DIA, and 1st Lt. Kim, Sul, interpreter, MND-DIA. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|07.01.2025
|07.28.2025 20:16
|9224198
|250702-D-CQ138-5805
|6720x4480
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|4
|0
