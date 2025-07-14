USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

David Chai, Deputy District Engineer and Chief Programs and Project Management Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), provided insights into FED’s processes in construction at the joint symposium hosted by USACE – FED and the Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) on July 2-3, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He also addressed topics of firms bidding on projects, Request for Information (RFIs) process, thresholds for contractor suspensions MND-DIA decision making process (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
