    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 10]

    USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day symposium at Camp Humphreys

    USACE FAR EAST DISTRICT, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    David Chai, Deputy District Engineer and Chief Programs and Project Management Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), provided insights into FED’s processes in construction at the joint symposium hosted by USACE – FED and the Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) on July 2-3, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He also addressed topics of firms bidding on projects, Request for Information (RFIs) process, thresholds for contractor suspensions MND-DIA decision making process (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Location: USACE FAR EAST DISTRICT, KR
