Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command; and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command, board an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter at Joint Region Marianas headquarters for an aerial tour of critical infrastructure sites across Guam, July 23.



The tour supported U.S. Cyber Command’s efforts to assess key sites and strengthen cybersecurity coordination across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)