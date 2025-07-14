Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command; and supporting staff prepare to board an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter for an aerial tour of critical infrastructure sites across Guam, July 23.



The engagement supported U.S. Cyber Command’s ongoing efforts to assess infrastructure posture and strengthen cybersecurity coordination in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)