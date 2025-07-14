ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command; and supporting staff prepare to board an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter for an aerial tour of critical infrastructure sites across Guam, July 23.
The engagement supported U.S. Cyber Command’s ongoing efforts to assess infrastructure posture and strengthen cybersecurity coordination in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 21:23
|Photo ID:
|9202788
|VIRIN:
|250723-D-ES098-1007
|Resolution:
|6953x4638
|Size:
|19.74 MB
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening cyber defense in Guam [Image 10 of 10], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.