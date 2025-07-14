Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening cyber defense in Guam [Image 4 of 10]

    Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

    ASAN, GUAM

    07.23.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command; and supporting staff prepare to board an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter for an aerial tour of critical infrastructure sites across Guam, July 23.

    The engagement supported U.S. Cyber Command’s ongoing efforts to assess infrastructure posture and strengthen cybersecurity coordination in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 21:23
    VIRIN: 250723-D-ES098-1007
    Location: ASAN, GU
    This work, Strengthening cyber defense in Guam [Image 10 of 10], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    USCYBERCOM
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-25)
    Guam

