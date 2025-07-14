Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 prepares to land at Joint Region Marianas headquarters to transport senior leaders for an aerial tour of critical infrastructure sites across Guam, July 23.



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command; and supporting staff participated in the tour as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cybersecurity and infrastructure defense in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)