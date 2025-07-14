Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

    Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

    ASAN, GUAM

    07.23.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 prepares to land at Joint Region Marianas headquarters to transport senior leaders for an aerial tour of critical infrastructure sites across Guam, July 23.

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command; and supporting staff participated in the tour as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cybersecurity and infrastructure defense in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025
    Photo ID: 9202778
    VIRIN: 250723-D-ES098-1004
    Resolution: 7287x4860
    Size: 13.3 MB
    Location: ASAN, GU
    NAVFAC
    USCYBERCOM
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-25)
    Guam

