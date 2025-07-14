ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command; and supporting staff depart Joint Region Marianas headquarters aboard an MH-60S Seahawk for an aerial tour of critical infrastructure sites across Guam, July 23.
The mission supported efforts to assess Guam’s physical infrastructure and strengthen cybersecurity and defense posture in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 21:23
|Photo ID:
|9202789
|VIRIN:
|250723-D-ES098-1010
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|19.77 MB
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Strengthening cyber defense in Guam [Image 10 of 10], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.