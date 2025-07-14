Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command; and supporting staff depart Joint Region Marianas headquarters aboard an MH-60S Seahawk for an aerial tour of critical infrastructure sites across Guam, July 23.



The mission supported efforts to assess Guam’s physical infrastructure and strengthen cybersecurity and defense posture in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)