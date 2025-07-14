Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Alan Eichelman, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas, briefs U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command, on key infrastructure locations prior to an aerial tour of Guam, July 23.



The engagement supported efforts to enhance understanding of Guam’s infrastructure in support of cyber and space mission readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)