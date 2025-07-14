Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HAGÅTÑA, Guam (July 23, 2025) – Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero meets with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command, at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, July 23.



The discussion emphasized the importance of cybersecurity partnerships, critical infrastructure protection, and Guam’s strategic role in national defense. Also present were U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command; and members of Hartman’s staff, underscoring the joint commitment to strengthening cyber resilience in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)