Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

HAGÅTÑA, Guam (July 23, 2025) – Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero met with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command, at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, July 23.



During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the importance of cybersecurity partnerships, infrastructure resilience, and strengthening Guam’s role in national defense within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)