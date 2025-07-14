Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening cyber defense in Guam [Image 9 of 10]

    HAGÅTÑA, GUAM

    07.23.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    HAGÅTÑA, Guam (July 23, 2025) – Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero met with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command, at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, July 23.

    During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the importance of cybersecurity partnerships, infrastructure resilience, and strengthening Guam’s role in national defense within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    This work, Strengthening cyber defense in Guam [Image 10 of 10], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

