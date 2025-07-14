Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, speaks with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command, prior to an aerial tour of critical infrastructure sites across Guam, July 23.



The engagement supported continued dialogue on cybersecurity priorities, infrastructure defense, and Guam’s strategic role in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)