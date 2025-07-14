Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening cyber defense in Guam [Image 2 of 10]

    Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

    ASAN, GUAM

    07.23.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, right, hosted U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command, for a cyber-focused engagement at JRM headquarters, July 23.

    The leaders, joined by staff and supporting personnel, discussed enhancing joint cyber capabilities, infrastructure defense, and Guam’s role in ensuring a secure and resilient Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    USCYBERCOM
    Cyber Defence
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Guam

