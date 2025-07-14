Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, right, hosted U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command, for a cyber-focused engagement at JRM headquarters, July 23.
The leaders, joined by staff and supporting personnel, discussed enhancing joint cyber capabilities, infrastructure defense, and Guam’s role in ensuring a secure and resilient Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)
