Strengthening cyber defense in Guam

ASAN, Guam (July 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Holmes, assistant regional engineer for Joint Region Marianas, briefs U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, on key infrastructure sites prior to an aerial tour of Guam, July 23.



The visit supported U.S. Cyber Command’s efforts to understand Guam’s physical infrastructure and its role in ensuring cybersecurity and defense resilience in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)