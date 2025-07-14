Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 3D-printed smart tray rests inside the galley stowage cart aboard a C-32A at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. The tray securely holds the salt and pepper shakers, mitigating spillage during turbulence on executive flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)